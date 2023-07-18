PIA Suspends Steward For Misbehaving With Woman in Canada

A flight steward of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) faced severe consequences for his inappropriate behavior towards a female room service attendant at a hotel in Canada. The incident occurred during his recent stay while he was on duty.

His actions were deemed unacceptable and unprofessional by the female employee, prompting her to report the incident promptly to the hotel management. Recognizing the gravity of the matter, the hotel authorities immediately involved the Canadian police to handle the situation.

ALSO READ UK Opens Doors to Foreign Workers with Easier Visas

Law enforcement officers took prompt action and placed the senior flight steward under temporary custody for questioning. Meanwhile, the hotel management swiftly blacklisted the steward, preventing him from future engagements with their establishment.

In response to the incident, the spokesperson of the national issued a statement, confirming that the steward had indeed traveled to Toronto from Islamabad on July 7 via PIA’s flight. The airline expressed deep concern over the reported misconduct and assured that immediate action was taken following the complaint.

ALSO READ Alleged Suspect Arrested For Rape at Hiking Trail in Islamabad

PIA affirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct among its employees. The airline pledged to conduct a thorough internal investigation into the matter, ensuring that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

The situation continues to be monitored closely, and all parties involved are dedicated to taking appropriate measures to uphold professional standards and protect the dignity of individuals associated with these establishments.