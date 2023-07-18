UK Opens Doors to Foreign Workers with Easier Visas

The United Kingdom (UK) has decided to add some construction jobs to the “shortage occupation list”. The list helps the construction companies bring in workers from other countries. Jobs placed on the list include bricklayers, roofers, carpenters, and plasterers.

According to the details, if the UK does not have enough workers for certain jobs, it adds those roles to the list in order to overcome the shortage by making immigration easier. This way, it becomes simple for UK companies to recruit people from abroad for these jobs.

However, this decision puts UK’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and his party in a tough spot. They have been promising to lessen the number of people coming into the UK from other countries. But they also require workers to help the construction industry grow.

A group called the Migration Advisory Committee suggested adding these construction jobs to the list. The list already has jobs like care workers, civil engineers, and healthcare roles. This came at a time when a record number of over 600,000 people moved to the UK last year.

People against the UK leaving the European Union (EU), known as Brexit, argue that it has worsened the worker shortage. Before Brexit, people from the EU could enter and work in the UK quite easily. Now, they need to have a visa.

For people coming to work in a job from the “shortage occupation list”, the rules are a bit relaxed. For instance, they can earn 80 percent of the usual pay for the job and still get a visa. But they need to have a job offer from an employer and be able to speak English.