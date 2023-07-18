Saud Shakeel Overtakes Shafique and Miandad With Most Runs in 11 Innings

Middle-order batter, Saud Shakeel, came up with a fantastic century in the ongoing first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at Galle.

The left-handed batter scored an unbeaten 161 runs off 254 balls including 15 boundaries to help the side in bouncing back from 101 for 5 to 381 for 8.

With this fighting knock, the 27-year-old batter now holds the record for most aggregate career runs by a Pakistani after the first 11 innings of the Test career.

When Shakeel reached 141 runs earlier today, he surpassed Abdullah Shafique, who had 720 runs in the first 11 innings of his career while Miandad had scored 645.

Batter Innings Runs Saud Shakeel 11 738 Abdullah Shafique 11 720 Javed Miandad 11 645

Yesterday, the Karachi-born cricketer became the fifth player in the history of red-ball cricket to score six half-centuries in the first six matches of his Test career.

If Saud Shakeel scores a half-century in the second Test match, he will become the only batter in the history of Test to score seven fifty+ scores in his first seven matches.

Talking about the match, the visiting side is currently leading by 77 runs for the loss of eight wickets with Saud Shakeel playing on 161 and Naseem on 1 run.

Earlier in the innings, Saud Shakeel got equal support from Salman Ali Agha who scored a fantastic innings of 83 runs off 113 balls including nine boundaries and a six.