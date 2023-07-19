A Mind-Boggling 72% of Pakistani Women Are Smokers

Startling revelations came to light during a sub-committee meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as it was disclosed that a shocking 72% of women in Pakistan are regular cigarette smokers.

The highly significant sub-committee meeting, held in the capital city, convened to review the audit report presented by the PASCO audit report and receive a comprehensive briefing from the officials of the Pakistan Tobacco Board.

Officials from the Pakistan Tobacco Board divulged startling statistics indicating an alarming annual consumption of 80 billion cigarettes across the nation. Unfortunately, there is no available data concerning the age distribution of tobacco consumers. However, the committee was informed that an extensive survey revealed that an astonishing 72% of women in Pakistan actively smoke cigarettes.

The revelations have sparked concern among authorities and the public alike, raising questions about the underlying reasons behind such a high prevalence of female smokers in the country.

In light of this concerning data, the Tobacco Board officials further disclosed that an 85% tax is levied on each cigarette pack, while 85% of the total tax collection constitutes excise, regulatory, and other relevant taxes.

The revelation of the high number of female smokers in Pakistan has now become a matter of public interest, drawing attention to the urgent need for awareness campaigns and measures to address the issue. Health experts and concerned citizens are urging the government and relevant stakeholders to take immediate action to curb the growing trend of cigarette smoking among women and its potential adverse impact on public health.

As the PAC subcommittee’s findings continue to make headlines, discussions on formulating effective tobacco control policies, implementing stricter regulations, and promoting awareness programs are expected to gain momentum. The public eagerly awaits further developments and initiatives to tackle this concerning health issue in the country.

Via: Aaj