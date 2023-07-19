ECNEC Approves Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme, Six Other Projects

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme at a cost of Rs 16.8 billion.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the ECNEC. The Ministry of Planning, Development, Reform and Initiative submitted the summary with regard to the approval of the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme. It informed the ECNEC that CDWP had approved the project with the directions to review the scope and cost by the member (S&T) before its submission to ECNEC.

The cost has been rationalized from Rs. 17.5 billion to Rs. 16.8 billion as per the decision of CDWP. The sponsors have submitted a modified PC-I at a cost of Rs. 16.8 billion without a change in the scope.

The Planning Commission informed ECNEC that the project is to be financed by the federal government and the project is to be completed within two years i.e. 2023-2025. Subsequently, the forum approved the project.

The ECNEC also approved a project of the Aviation Division titled Modernization of Hydromet Services of PMD in Pakistan (MHSP) at a cost of Rs. 14,498.875 million to be executed in the whole country by Pakistan Meteorological Department. The project is financed by the World Bank as a component of the Post-flood 2022 Reconstruction Program.

A project of the Ministry of Water Resources titled Water Requirement for K-IV Project Improvement of Kalri Baghar Feeder & Keenjhar Lake – Plain Cement Concrete (PCC) Lining of Karli Baghar Feeder Upper Phase-I Project to be executed in District Jamshoro & Thatta of Sindh Province was also considered and approved. The cost of the project is estimated to be Rs. 39,942.559 million and it is to be financed at a 50:50 sharing basis by the federal and the provincial government (Govt of Sindh). The project is to be executed by the Irrigation Department of the Government of Sindh.

ECNEC considered and approved a project of the Government of Punjab titled Lahore Ring Road-Southern Loop (SL-3) Construction of Road from Raiwind Road upto Multan Road at the total cost of Rs. 17,785.850 million without FEC. The project is to be executed in District Lahore by the C&W Dept of the Government of Punjab and is to be entirely financed by the Government of Punjab ADP.

The ECNEC also considered and approved a summary of the Ministry of National Food Security & Research regarding the project titled Prime Minister’s National Programme for Solarization Agriculture Tube Wells Punjab, Sindh, KP, and Balochistan and allowed the inclusion of existing pumping systems on small dams, ponds, and river/stream/nullah ponds, serving the same purpose as tube-wells.

A project of the Ministry of Communications was also considered and approved by the ECNEC titled Construction of Khawazakhela – Besham Expressway (48 km) at a cost of Rs. 79,130.878 million without FEC. The project is to be executed by National Highway Authority in the districts of Shangla and Swat of KP Province. The project is to be financed entirely through Federal PSDP.

Another project of the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training titled Pakistan Education Fund was considered and approved in principle at a cost of Rs. 14,000 million to be executed all over Pakistan by the Higher Education Commission, NEST, and Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training. The project is to be financed by Federal PSDP 2023-24, to provide scholarships.

Lastly, a project of the Ministry of Communications titled Lahore-Sahiwal-Bahwalnagar Motorway (295 km) Phase-I” was also considered and approved at a cost of Rs. 263,795.863 million to be executed in districts Bahawalpur, Kasur, Lahore, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal of Punjab Province. The project is to be financed by the Federal PSDP.