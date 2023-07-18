CDWP Recommends 7 Projects Worth Rs. 1064 Billion to ECNEC

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved 10 development projects with a total cost of Rs. 1,073.41 billion during its meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal.

Out of these, 3 projects worth Rs. 9.41 billion have been approved by the CDWP, while the forum has recommended 7 projects worth Rs. 1,064 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for its consideration.

The meeting was attended by Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Secretary of the Planning Ministry, along with the Additional Secretary, Senior Joint Economist, Members of the Planning Commission, and representatives from various Ministries and Divisions.

The projects discussed in the meeting covered sectors such as Agriculture & Food, Education, Transport & Communications, and Water Resources.

One of the projects, namely “Prime Minister’s National Programme for Socialization of Agriculture Tube wells,” with a cost of Rs. 377,236.275 million, has been recommended to ECNEC for its consideration.

The Ministry of Education presented a project named “Establishment of Federal Government College of Home Economics Management Sciences and Specialized Discipline, F-11/1 Islamabad,” worth Rs. 2,637.769 million, which has been approved by the CDWP forum. The Higher Education Commission presented a project named “Establishment of Women Sub-Campus, University of Swat, Charbagh Swat, KP,” worth Rs. 1,360.266 million, which has also been approved by the CDWP.

The Transport & Communications sector presented five projects in the CDWP forum. The first project, “Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop Construction of Road from Raiwind Road up to Multan,” worth Rs. 17,785.8250 million, has been recommended to ECNEC for its consideration.

The second project named the “Punjab Arterial Roads Improvement Program,” worth Rs. 188,965.060 million, has also been recommended to ECNEC. The third project, the “Construction of Yariq – Tank Road” with a length of 35 km and a cost of Rs. 5,414.450 million, has been approved by the CDWP.

The fourth project “Construction of Hyderabad – Sukkur 306 km, 6 Lane Divided Fenced Motorway on Built Operate Transfer,” worth Rs. 308,194 million, has been recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. Lastly, the “Construction of KhawazaKhela – Besham Expressway” spanning 48 km and costing Rs. 79,130.878 million, has been recommended to ECNEC for its consideration.

The Ministry of Water & Resources presented two projects in the forum. The first project, the “Garuk Storage Dam District Kharan,” worth Rs. 27,553.186 million, and the second project, the “Remodeling of Pat Feeder Canal System,” worth Rs. 61,793.367 million, have both been recommended to ECNEC for its consideration.