Govt Reduces RLNG Prices by 1.5% in July

The government has reduced the average monthly sale price of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by up to $0.1938 or 1.5 percent for July 2023.

On Tuesday, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced its decided RLNG weighted average selling preliminary pricing. It fixed RLNG pricing at $12.6493/mmBtu for SNGPL customers and $13.1367/mmBtu for SSGC customers.

This marks a 1.5 percent decrease over the previous rate and comes after a series of rate cuts seen in prior months. The lowered price will most likely have a minor influence on electricity generating costs, notably for RLNG-based power plants as the federal government has already decided to increase electricity rates with effect from the current billing cycle.

ALSO READ IMF Sets 10 Structural Benchmarks for Pakistan to Fulfil Bailout Criteria

With the exception of a few months, the federal government has been lowering RLNG costs for domestic customers since May last year.

RLNG prices in the domestic market in May 2022 were the highest ($21.8317/MMBtu for SNGPL and $23.7873/MMBtu for SSGC) since Pakistan began importing LNG in 2015.

The new rates likely comprise fees for LNG terminals, port costs, and the margins of the state-run importers Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL).