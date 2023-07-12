Even TikTok is Taking On Spotify and Apple Music Now

When it comes to music streaming platforms, Spotify and Apple Music undeniably wear the crown. Numerous competitors have tried to challenge these behemoths, but none have been able to make any significant impact.

TikTok, nonetheless, begs to differ and is gearing up to introduce its own music streaming service, TikTok Music.

For patrons in Brazil and Indonesia, TikTok Music is already accessible. This initial rollout is only a glimpse of what’s in store, as the company is predicted to broaden its reach based on the popularity of this fledgling service.

It’s worth noting that users can effortlessly synchronize the new service with their existing account to listen to, download, and even share songs. As of the time this was written, music from all leading record companies is readily available on the platform.

TikTok Music intends to offer complete versions of all viral TikTok tracks, eliminating the need to hunt for them on YouTube. Furthermore, it provides personalized music suggestions, lyric accessibility, the capability to create and co-edit playlists, import your music library, and recognize songs playing in your vicinity.

However, it’s crucial to note that as of now, TikTok Music is only available in two regions, and expanding into other regions could be a headache, Specifically, in the U.S., due to the ongoing tensions between both nations.

Regardless of the situation, it’s fair to state that Apple Music and Spotify could benefit from some healthy rivalry. Perhaps, TikTok is poised to provide the much-needed competition in this industry.