LESCO Announces Significant Price Hike for New Connections

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recently announced a significant increase in the prices of new electricity connections.

According to a notification by LESCO, the revised charges for a single-phase electricity connection will now range from Rs. 7,400 to Rs. 93,000, compared to the previous cost of Rs 4,000.

For those seeking a three-phase electricity connection, the prices have surged from Rs. 16,000 to a new range of Rs. 33,500 to Rs. 235,000. This steep rise in charges has worried the public and local businesses, as they were unprepared for such a substantial increase.

Consumers are worried that the new prices could put an additional strain on their already stretched budgets. As the new tariffs take effect, the public anxiously awaits further clarifications from LESCO regarding the implementation and relief for low-income households and small enterprises.