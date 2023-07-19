LESCO Announces Significant Price Hike for New Connections

By Asma Sajid | Published Jul 19, 2023 | 4:39 pm

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recently announced a significant increase in the prices of new electricity connections. 

According to a notification by LESCO, the revised charges for a single-phase electricity connection will now range from Rs. 7,400 to Rs. 93,000, compared to the previous cost of Rs 4,000.

ALSO READ

For those seeking a three-phase electricity connection, the prices have surged from Rs. 16,000 to a new range of Rs. 33,500 to Rs. 235,000. This steep rise in charges has worried the public and local businesses, as they were unprepared for such a substantial increase.

Consumers are worried that the new prices could put an additional strain on their already stretched budgets. As the new tariffs take effect, the public anxiously awaits further clarifications from LESCO regarding the implementation and relief for low-income households and small enterprises.

lens

10 Exciting New Movies to Look Forward to in 2023
Read more in lens

proproperty

Monitoring Committee Inspects Samanabad Underpass Construction
Read more in proproperty
close
>