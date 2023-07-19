Muharram 2023 Holidays on 28 and 29 July in Pakistan

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the crescent for Muharram was not sighted yesterday. As a result, Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram, will be observed on Saturday, July 29 across the country.

Muharram holds deep historical and religious significance for Muslims worldwide. It marks the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and the Hijri year 1445 will commence on this day.

This period carries a sense of solemnity as Muslims remember the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA), the beloved grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), at the Battle of Karbala.

The government is likely to notify two holidays on July 28 and 29 (Friday and Saturday) on the occasion of the 9th and 10th of Muharram, allowing devotees to participate in religious observances and processions across the nation.

The decision regarding the moon sighting was made during a crucial meeting chaired by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, held in Quetta.

The gathering included esteemed members of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, representatives from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Department of Meteorology, SUPARCO, and officials from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Simultaneously, provincial and district moon sighting committees convened at their respective headquarters to confirm the sighting of the Muharram crescent.