Hundreds of Egyptians Infected With Mysterious Disease 

In response to a mysterious disease outbreak in Upper Egypt, the Russian supervisory authority has implemented stricter health measures for flights from Egypt. The move comes after reports of an unknown disease affecting people in the Qena governorate.

According to the details, the disease has caused symptoms such as high fever, headaches, fatigue, and stomach pain among those affected. Amr Adib, an Egyptian TV host, brought attention to the situation during his show “al-Hekaya” (The Story) on MBC Masr.

Adib revealed that hundreds of people in Qena governorate have been infected, pushing the Ministry of Health and Population to take immediate action.

In a statement released by the Egyptian Ministry of Health, it was reported that around 250 people from the village of al-Aleqat in Qena Governorate showed symptoms of the mysterious disease.

However, the symptoms do not follow a specific pattern, varying from mild to moderate, and have not required hospitalization.

To prevent the potential spread of the unidentified illness, the Russian supervisory authority has increased health control and quarantine measures on flights arriving from Egypt.