Under Construction Underpass Collapse Kills 11 Workers in Islamabad

In a devastating incident in the jurisdiction of Police Station Noon, Islamabad, a wall collapsed near Golra Mor on Peshawar Road, resulting in the loss of eleven innocent lives.

The unfortunate event occurred in the vicinity of laborer encampments, causing severe casualties among the workers residing in the area.

The calamity struck with alarming swiftness, leaving eleven individuals trapped under the debris of the collapsed wall.

Despite the immediate response of the authorities, the rescue efforts were met with heartbreaking results, as all eleven victims succumbed to the disaster.

Upon receiving the distress call, the police acted swiftly, employing all available rescue means to reach the scene promptly.

The first responders worked tirelessly to extricate the bodies of the deceased laborers from the wreckage, a somber and arduous task.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the collapse of the wall was triggered by heavy rainfall in the Golra area, adversely affecting the ongoing underpass construction work on GT Road.