Quack Doctor Takes Life of 14-Year-Old in Lahore

14-year-old Muhammad Nabi Khan lost his life on Tuesday due to a grave medical error. The young boy was suffering from diarrhea, prompting his family to rush him to the nearest doctor for medical attention.

However, the decision proved to be fatal. As soon as the quack administered an injection to the child, he had a severe and alarming reaction. The injection triggered a sudden outbreak of rashes that spread rapidly across his body.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi on High Alert as Heavy Rains Inundate Twin Cities

Instead of taking swift action to address the alarming situation, the doctor dismissed the severity of the reaction, instructing the family to take the boy home. With the boy’s condition rapidly deteriorating, his family rushed him to Jinnah Hospital but it was too late. The teen breathed his last just minutes after arriving at the hospital.

The news of the young boy’s untimely demise has the community demanding a thorough investigation into the quack’s practices. Local authorities have taken the necessary steps, with the police shifting Muhammad’s body to the morgue for further examination.