Rawalpindi on High Alert as Heavy Rains Inundate Twin Cities

Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been hit by heavy rainfall since last night, prompting authorities to declare a rain emergency in the twin cities. The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in Rawalpindi is on high alert as the region faces torrential downpours.

Managing Director (MD) WASA Muhammad Tanveer has deployed heavy machinery and personnel in low-lying areas to facilitate drainage and minimize the impact of flooding.

One of the major concerns is the water level in Nallah Lai, which has reached a critical point. However, authorities have confirmed that the flow of water is currently normal. In the canal, water levels have risen significantly, measuring 5 feet at Katarian and 4 feet at Gwalmandi bridge.

To address the emergency, MD WASA himself is overseeing the water extraction in the affected areas. The city’s underpass at Committee Chowk has been able to handle the traffic, ensuring minimal disruption in transportation.

186 mm of rain was recorded in Rawalpindi alone. Shamsabad reported the highest rainfall at 188 mm, followed by 138 mm in Bokra, 103 mm in Golra, and 79 mm in Chaklala. The rising water levels in various parts of Rawalpindi have resulted in water entering streets and houses, particularly in low-lying areas with poorly maintained drains.

The commissioner of the Rawalpindi division has put all relevant agencies on high alert and issued evacuation orders in areas like Katarian and Gwalmandi, where the water is rising to dangerous levels.

Pakistan Army has also been called in to assist the district administration in dealing with emergencies, especially around Nala Lai. Rescue 1122 and the Pakistan Army have been deployed in different areas to provide relief and support to affected residents.

Weather experts have predicted that the heavy downpours are likely to continue, and more rain is expected in the region. The public is urged to cooperate with authorities and exercise caution during this weather crisis.