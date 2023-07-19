Sirajuddin Aziz takes Oath as Banking Mohtasib

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the Oath of Office of Banking Mohtasib Pakistan to Sirajuddin Aziz at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

The appointment of Aziz as Banking Mohtasib for a period of four years was notified by the Ministry of Law and Justice on July 4, 2023. He has replaced Muhammad Kamran Shehzad, who has completed his four-year tenure as Banking Ombudsman.

Aziz brings a lot of banking experience to his new assignment. He is professionally qualified and experienced banker, who has worked for different organizations in Pakistan, China, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Nigeria and United Arab Emirates.

ALSO READ Banking Mohtasib Provides Relief of Rs. 534 Million to Customers During First Half of 2023

He was the President & Chief Executive Officer at Habib Metro Bank. Prior to this, he also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Bank Alfalah from 2007-2011. By virtue of being a senior member of banks’ Management Teams/ Committees, he has been actively involved in overseeing the entire spectrum of banking operations of various banks for over 15 years. His last assignment was as the Chief Executive Officer of all Financial Institutions, Habib Bank AG Zurich.

He is a Fellow of Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP). He was also the Editor of the Journal of IBP for over a decade.