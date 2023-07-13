Banking Mohtasib Provides Relief of Rs. 534 Million to Customers During First Half of 2023

The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan has granted monetary relief amounting to Rs 539.72 million to the banking customers by disposing of 12,015 complaints during the first half (January to June) of the current calendar year, 2023.

According to a statement issued by the Banking Mohtasib, nearly 98 percent (11,731) of complaints were resolved amicably while only 2 percent (284) of complaints required resolution through formal orders from the Banking Ombudsman.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi Man Commits Suicide After Being Harassed by Loan Sharks

There is no letup in the number of complaints being lodged against commercial banks as Banking Mohtasib received 14,863 new complaints, including 4,057 from the Prime Minister’s Portal, during the last six months (1st January to 30th June 2023).

With a view to protecting banking customers from fraud and forgeries, the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan, Muhammad Kamran Shehzad has re-emphasized banking customers not to disclose their personal and financial information to any third person. On receipt of suspicious calls customers should immediately approach the nearest branch of their bank or contact the helpline of the bank, he added.