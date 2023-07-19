Man Suffers Fatal Heart Attack on PIA’s Dubai-Islamabad Flight

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight traveling from Dubai to Islamabad experienced a heartbreaking event as a passenger onboard suffered a heart attack and passed away.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) reported that the male passenger, Malik Jahanzaib, had a stroke during the flight due to a heart attack. He was a resident of Abbottabad, according to CAA officials, and the body has been handed over to his family.

ALSO READ Govt Finally Appoints New FPSC Chairman After 7 Months

In another similar incident, a chartered PIA flight from Paris had to make an emergency landing in Bulgaria after a woman also died from a cardiac arrest.

The flight was en route to Islamabad, but the emergency landing became necessary when the woman’s health deteriorated mid-flight.

What Happens When a Person Dies Mid-Flight

Citing an air hostess, ARY News reported that the deceased passenger is respectfully placed back in their seat, and for safety reasons, no other passengers are else can be moved around.

It is always disheartening to hear about such events, and our thoughts go out to the families affected by these incidents.