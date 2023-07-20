ECC Approves Funds for Election Commission for Conduct of General Elections

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Thursday approved a summary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the demand for funds for the conduct of General Elections in the fiscal year 2023-2024 (FY24).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet.

The ECC considered and approved a summary of the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding the demand for funds of Rs. 42.528 billion as technical supplementary grant (TSG) for the conduct of General Elections. The ECC allowed Rs. 10 billion as the first release and further release on a need basis.

The ECC also approved a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs. 200 million in favor of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) of the PM Secretariat, which has been established to attract investment from GCC and other countries in the fields of Defence, Agriculture, Minerals, IT, and Energy.

The committee considered a summary of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting regarding charging electricity rates to cinema houses. In order to revive the film industry in Pakistan, the ECC approved the proposal that cinemas may be charged electricity as per rates admissible to the industry.

The ECC also considered a summary of the Ministry of Commerce regarding the export of vegetable ghee/cooking oil from export processing zones to Afghanistan through land route and approved the omission of Para 7(6) and para 7(7) of Export Policy Order (EPO) -2022, which specifies the conditions for exports to Afghanistan.

The ECC further allowed amendment in Schedule–II of EPO-2022 to the extent of removing the exception regarding the export of vegetable ghee/cooking oil from EPZs, manufacturing bonds, and export-oriented units to Afghanistan.

The ECC also considered a summary of the Ministry of National Food Security & Research regarding the revision of Cess rates of Tobacco for the year 2023-24. The ECC approved revised Cess rates for the year 2023-24 as per Section 9 of PTB Ordinance 1968, on the basis of MIPs for the year 2023-24.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar, Coordinator to PM on Commerce & Industry Rana Ihsan, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.