Fire Breaks Out in Islamabad’s Posh Residential Building

Panic ensued as a massive fire erupted in Park Towers, a prominent multi-storey residential building situated in the upscale F-10 sector of Islamabad.

The fire is suspected to have originated from a kitchen explosion on the 6th floor of the building.

ALSO READ Pakistan Navy Inducts 2 New Modern Warships

#Breaking #Islamabad: Fire errupted in F-10 plaza. More updates to follow. Give way to emergency services. #ChampAlertsOnTheGo #CAOTG Park Tower

6th floor

Blast in kitchen pic.twitter.com/CsDsIIBc1Q — Shaheryar Hassan (@shaheryarhassan) July 20, 2023

Emergency services immediately rushed to the scene, and fire tenders are currently working tirelessly to bring the flames under control.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have initiated the evacuation process to ensure the safety of the residents and visitors within the building.

ALSO READ Petroleum Dealers to go on Indefinite Strike From July 22

Residents and onlookers are urged to cooperate with emergency responders and maintain a safe distance from the affected area until the situation is fully under control.

Park Towers, renowned for its luxurious apartments and prime location, is a popular hub for many affluent residents in the capital city. The incident has drawn significant attention on social media, with numerous videos capturing the intensity of the fire as it engulfed the building.