Pakistan Navy Inducts 2 New Modern Warships

The induction ceremony of two state-of-the-art Type 054 A/P Frigates, PNS Shahjahan and PNS Tipu Sultan, was held earlier today at Karachi.

The event was graced by Federal Minister of Defense, Khawaja Asif, as the Chief Guest.

Induction ceremony of 02 Type 054 A/P Frigates PNS #SHAHJAHAN & #TIPPUSULTAN held at Khi.

During the ceremony, the Federal Minister lauded the exceptional efforts of the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the nation’s seaward defense and acknowledged their vital contribution towards regional peace.

The addition of modern frigates to the Pakistan Navy’s fleet is seen as a significant milestone in the ongoing modernization of the country’s naval capabilities.

The Naval Chief expressed his pride in the induction of the cutting-edge vessels, which exemplify Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing its naval capabilities. These Type 054 A/P Frigates are equipped with advanced technology, making them formidable assets for the Pakistan Navy’s missions.

The Type 054 A/P Frigates boast impressive specifications, including a displacement of approximately 4,000 tons, a length of 134 meters, and a range of over 4,500 nautical miles.

These versatile vessels are equipped with state-of-the-art sensors, advanced weapons systems, and robust command and control capabilities, ensuring their efficacy in a wide range of operations.

Furthermore, the Naval Chief extended his gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for their unwavering support in funding various modernization projects, enabling the Pakistan Navy to acquire advanced assets like the Type 054 A/P Frigates.

The addition of PNS Shahjahan and PNS Tipu Sultan to the Pakistan Navy’s fleet is expected to significantly enhance the country’s maritime security and further bolster its ability to promote peace and stability in the region. The ceremony concluded on a note of pride and optimism as the nation looks forward to the greater role Pakistan Navy will play in maintaining regional security in the years to come.