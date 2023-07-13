Elon Musk Launches xAI Company to Challenge ChatGPT

Elon Musk has made a major move towards achieving his dream of a “maximum truth-seeking AI,” with the goal of supplanting ChatGPT with xAI as the pinnacle of generative artificial intelligence.

In April, Elon Musk integrated Twitter with a holding company, X Corp. The Tesla and Twitter CEO has now launched a dedicated website for xAI. The website notes:

The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe.

It’s worth noting that Musk has utilized the X branding for his concept of an “everything app”, mirroring the model of Tencent’s WeChat.

In an exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson in April 2023, Musk revealed his AI vision. He is striving to develop a generative artificial intelligence model that seeks to understand the universe’s fundamental nature, hence reducing the likelihood of it “destroying humans.”

The xAI team is quite diverse, with members hailing from esteemed institutions such as DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Tesla, and the University of Toronto. Furthermore, Musk, the head of both Tesla and Twitter, has procured about 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs to train a Large Language Model (LLM) similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

As Musk embarks on his xAI venture to challenge the dominance of ChatGPT, he is confronting Meta’s recent Twitter-like product, named Threads, by openly considering legal action. Musk claims that Meta employed former Twitter staff to duplicate the platform.

To validate this claim legally, Musk’s lawyers will have to demonstrate two elements: that Meta expressly told the ex-Twitter employees they were recruited to replicate the platform, and that Meta intentionally acquired Twitter’s trade secrets.

Adding to the legal intricacies, Meta already possesses an extensive collection of social media-related intellectual property amassed over the years.