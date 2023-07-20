Man Wins $18.8 Million Cancer Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson

A jury in California, United States (US), awarded 24-year-old Emory Hernandez Valadez $18.8 million after he claimed that his exposure to Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) baby powder had caused him to develop mesothelioma, a deadly form of cancer. This verdict deals a significant blow to the company, as it grapples with multiple similar cases related to its talcum-based products in U.S. bankruptcy court.

Last year, Hernandez filed a lawsuit against J&J in California state court, seeking compensation for the medical expenses and pain and suffering he endured due to cancer. He alleged that his prolonged use of the company’s talc since childhood led to the development of mesothelioma in the tissue around his heart. The six-week trial marked the first talc-related case that J&J had faced in nearly two years.

Tens of thousands of plaintiffs have filed lawsuits against J&J, claiming that its talc products caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma due to asbestos contamination. J&J, however, stands by the safety of its talc products and denies the presence of asbestos, which has been linked to mesothelioma.

J&J subsidiary LTL Management filed for bankruptcy in April, proposing an $8.9 billion settlement for over 38,000 lawsuits and attempting to prevent new cases from arising. While most litigation has been halted during the bankruptcy proceedings, Hernandez’s trial was allowed to proceed due to his limited life expectancy caused by the extremely rare form of mesothelioma he suffers from.

Asbestos plaintiffs are now seeking to have LTL’s recent bankruptcy filing dismissed, alleging that it was brought in bad faith to shield the company from further litigation. J&J and LTL argue that bankruptcy is a fairer and more efficient way to provide settlement payouts to plaintiffs than relying on trial courts, which they liken to a “lottery” with unpredictable award amounts.

According to J&J’s bankruptcy court filings, the company has faced talc-related verdicts, settlements, and legal fees totaling approximately $4.5 billion.