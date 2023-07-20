Sindh Offers Relief to People’s Bus Service Users

The Sindh government will not raise People’s Bus Service (PBS) fares for the next six months to help commuters.

Sindh Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Memon announced that the provincial cabinet accepted PBS’s six-month fare-hike freeze. He stated the government will subsidize the service to facilitate the masses.

ALSO READ Honda Aims to Export Motorcycles Worth $25 Million in MY24

Memon oversaw the launch of a smartphone app in June to let PBS users keep track of the buses. On the occasion, Memon stated that the new app lets iPhone and Android users check fares, schedules, and other information.

He noted that the provincial administration can monitor PBS in real-time with the app, and it also provides important intra-city commuter service information in Karachi and other cities.

Memon shared the government’s plan to launch e-taxis and Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, which will be Pakistan’s first biogas-powered BRT system. He said the Yellow Line BRT and Red Line BRT projects cost around Rs. 200 billion.

ALSO READ Armed Locals Allegedly Rob Tourists at Babusar Top [Video]

The Sindh government proposed to use PBS to connect rural Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, and Mirpurkhas with urban regions to ease travel and expand the service beyond Karachi.