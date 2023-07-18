Armed Locals Allegedly Rob Tourists at Babusar Top [Video]

When going on excursions, it is imperative for tourists to stay vigilant of all threats, including the locals.

Several hill stations across Pakistan have developed a bad reputation due to hostile locals. Sadly, Babusar Top is among the said hill stations.

A recent video on Instagram went viral as it captured an armed local threatening a harmless tourist’s life with a gun. The video was captured and shared by an Instagram user Wahaj Abid Awan.

The Instagram user stated the incident took place at Babusar Top on a peak near the road. He added that, on the peak, three men approached him, one of whom was carrying a gun.

The men asked the tourist to hand over his belongings. Fearing for his life, Awan dashed down the peak and arrived back at the market.

After escaping a possibly fatal encounter with the armed locals, Awan reached out to the local police to report the issue. At first, Awan said that the police refused to believe him. But then, when he showed them the photos, the authorities showed little concern.

Additionally, Awan stated that the local police insisted that he remove the photos and videos of the armed locals from his phone, without any concrete reason.

The video has raised questions about tourist protection and general security in the area. People are advised to stay on guard while passing through such areas with families.