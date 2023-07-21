Avanza Group and AshreiTech Inc. Join Forces to Launch Avanza USA Inc. for the North American Market

Ashreitech Inc., a global technology enabler, and Avanza Group, a digital transformation and automation specialist, announced their strategic partnership and the establishment of Avanza USA Inc., a new venture aimed at revolutionizing the tech landscape in the North American market.

Avanza USA Inc. will serve as a dedicated platform to market cutting-edge Blockchain, AI, Web 3.0, Payments and transaction Processing, and Banking products for Governments, Counties, Financial Institutions, Large Enterprises, and consumers in North America.

Rahim Iqbal, one of the founding partners of AshreiTech, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: “This collaboration is transformative as it opens up the possibilities for taking up projects of global scale.”

Waqas Mirza, CEO at Avanza Innovations, shared his thoughts: “Ashreitech and Avanza’s collaboration is aimed at bringing a rich and exciting portfolio of cutting-edge technology and solutions to the North American region.”