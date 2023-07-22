Huawei is Making Its Own iPhone Dynamic Island

According to leaked information, Huawei is set to reintroduce the pill-shaped punch hole feature, last incorporated in the Mate 40 and P40 ranges in 2020.

The company is reportedly planning to once again detach the dual cameras and 3D ToF sensors from the bezel, with this design set to debut in the forthcoming Mate 60 series this autumn.

This move will also represent Huawei’s first instance of launching a centrally-positioned dual selfie camera design, a concept that Apple first introduced in their iPhone 14 Pro series.

The integration of two cameras, one being a ToF sensor, is not a novel addition to Huawei’s flagship phones. This feature has been present since the 2019 launch of the Mate 30 and even briefly graced the P series.

What differentiates the new model is the positioning of these features, which were previously located either on the side or behind a full notch on earlier Mate phones.

Apple, with the launch of its latest iPhones, also brought forth a software feature named Dynamic Island, which creatively utilized the cutout, an aspect not many found visually appealing.

Huawei is anticipated to take a similar approach, designing notifications and apps around the optimization and effective use of this small yet seemingly significant space for users. Realme has also started doing the same thing with some of its phones and Xiaomi is speculated to release a phone with similar features as well.

It remains to be seen what Huawei’s version of Dynamic Island will be capable of.

Source: gsmarena