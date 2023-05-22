Huawei Nova Y91 Launched With 7,000 mAh Battery and Biggest Display of 2023

Huawei has quickly launched a new budget device in the global market that stands out from the crowd due to two distinct features. It not only has a nearly 7-inch display but also a monumental 7,000 mAh battery that makes the most of all that extra space.
Design and Display
Huawei Nova Y91 boasts an expansive 6.95-inch LCD that features 1080p resolution (2376 x 1080 pixels). With a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and a responsive 270Hz touch sampling rate, the display offers an immersive visual experience. The fingerprint sensor on the side ensures quick unlocking.
The wide iPhone-like notch on the screen only has a single selfie camera, even though it could easily carry a duo.
Internals and Software
Powering the Nova Y91 is the Snapdragon 680 chipset alongside 8 GB of RAM and the option of either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, providing ample space for all your needs.
For software, the phone boots Huawei’s EMUI 13 which comes without Google services and apps.
Cameras
The Nova Y91 is equipped with an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. On the back of the phone, there is a round camera module housing a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor and an LED flash for portrait shots.
This camera setup can record 1080p videos.
Battery and Pricing
The Huawei Nova Y91 may even last you more than two days with its gigantic 7,000 mAh battery that is complimented by 22.5W fast charging capabilities.
As of now, details regarding price and availability are unavailable. However, once released, the phone will be offered in Starry Black and Moonlight Silver color options.
Huawei Nova Y91 Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
- GPU: Adreno 610
- OS: EMUI 13
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.95″ IPS LCD with 1080p resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling
- Memory:
- RAM: 8 GB
- Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Dual): 50MP (main) + 2MP (depth)
- Front: 8MP
- Colors: Starry Black, Moonlight Silver
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 7,000 mAh, 22.5W fast charging
- Price: N/A