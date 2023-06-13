Huawei Could Force Apple to Change Its New VR Headset’s Name

Apple could soon be forced to change the name of its recently unveiled VR/AR headset, the Vision Pro. This is because Huawei already owns a trademark for “Vision Pro” which it filed for back in 2019 in China.

The news comes from HuaweiCentral, which originally reported that the Vision Pro is patented by Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. The report highlights that Huawei’s trademark application for Vision Pro has been assigned registration number 38242888. This application grants exclusive rights for trademark usage from November 28, 2021, until November 27, 2031.

Folks over at Patently Apple confirmed this claim by going to China’s Mainland Patent and Trademark Office and retrieving the said trademark application first-hand. Take a look at the image below.

Huawei has filed this trademark under International Class 9 and here is what the patent covers:

“Computer storage devices; Recorded computer programs; Computer keyboards; Recorded computer operating programs; Electronic pens; Flexible flat-panel displays for computers; Stands for tablet computers; Video image printers; Downloadable computer application software; Tablet computers; Computers Software (recorded); connector (data processing equipment); mouse (computer peripheral equipment); integrated circuit card; notebook computer”

If you click on details, it also shows the list of devices this patent will cover, which includes wearable computers, smart glasses, head-mounted VR devices, wearable video displays, and more.

Despite Huawei filing for this trademark back in 2019, it has yet to be officially registered. However, given that Huawei already has a successful eyewear product under the Huawei Vision brand, which has been in the market for some time, it is unlikely that Apple will be able to prevent its registration, even though Apple may have entered the market later.