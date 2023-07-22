Pakistan Struggles With Over 10 Million Hepatitis C Cases

In an awareness seminar organized by Dr. Ziauddin Hospital to mark World Hepatitis Day, Dr. Zulfiqar Dharejo, the additional director of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) Hepatitis Control Programme in Sindh, emphasized the importance of seeking treatment for diseases before they pose a threat to public health. The event aimed to shed light on the global impact of hepatitis and underscored the significance of early detection and preventive measures.

During the seminar, Dr. Dharejo highlighted the proactive efforts of the Sindh government in providing free vaccines and treatments for hepatitis.

Prof. Dr. Abbas Zafar, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Ziauddin University, stressed that early diagnosis holds the key to effective treatments, urging all individuals to get tested.

The head of Ziauddin University’s Department of Hepatology and Gastroenterology, Prof. Zaigham Abbas, offered valuable insights into the transmission of hepatitis B and C.

He identified critical sources of spread, including the transfusion of infected blood, reuse of unsterilized syringes or surgical equipment, lack of proper sterilization facilities, and the prevalence of quackery.

Dr. Khurram Baqai, Assistant Professor of Gastroenterology at Ziauddin University, highlighted Pakistan’s heavy burden of hepatitis C with over 10 million cases and 5 million hepatitis B carriers.

He presented a compelling statistic: By 2030, low- and middle-income countries have the potential to prevent an estimated 4.5 million premature deaths through focused efforts on vaccination, diagnostic tests, medicines, and comprehensive education campaigns.

Emphasizing preventive strategies for hepatitis A and E, Dr. Fatima Jehangir, Chair of Ziauddin University’s Department of Family Medicine, stressed the significance of regular handwashing with soap and the consumption of clean water and food. These simple steps can curb the transmission of these types of hepatitis.

Overall, the seminar served as a platform for healthcare professionals and experts to raise awareness about the severity of hepatitis infections, advocate for early detection, and encourage the implementation of preventive measures.