Sudden Death of DIG Lahore Puzzles Authorities

By Asma Sajid | Published Jul 22, 2023 | 10:22 am

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Lahore Shariq Jamal was discovered dead at his residence in DHA on Saturday, as per reports. The police transferred the body to a nearby hospital for examination.

The circumstances surrounding his untimely demise have raised concerns, prompting the authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the incident.

According to the initial report, no family members were present at his residence when he passed away. It was revealed that he had sent his two house servants out before his death. Upon their return, the servants found him deceased in his bedroom and promptly alerted the police.

The police arrived and transported his body to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed his passing. It is believed that his death occurred much earlier than when he arrived at the medical facility. To gain deeper insights into the circumstances surrounding his death, his body was transferred to the morgue for a postmortem examination.

Members of DIG Shariq Jamal’s family, who were present at a different house, were informed about this unfortunate incident.

