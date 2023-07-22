Prime Minister Unveils Breathtaking Sapat Beach in Balochistan

By Asma Sajid | Published Jul 22, 2023 | 6:24 pm

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif recently shared his admiration for Pakistan’s natural beauty on Twitter. He praised the country’s many attractions, including Sapat Beach in Balochistan. The prime minister also shared a video showcasing the beach’s stunning scenery.

The PM took to Twitter, posting the video, and describing the mesmerizing beach as a ‘true marvel nestled in the captivating province of Balochistan’.

https://twitter.com/CMShehbaz/status/168264359474878464

Located in the picturesque Lasbela district, Sapat Beach is situated approximately 200 kilometers from Karachi and a mere 20 kilometers from Kund Malir Beach. What sets this beach apart is the formation of coastal sand rocks known as Bujih Koh, adding to its unique charm.

Additionally, Sapat Beach boasts intriguing caves that adorn its cliffs, lending an entirely different ambiance during the night. This feature enhances the beach’s allure and captivates visitors.

