Another PIA Crew Member ‘Disappears’ in Canada

In a puzzling turn of events, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) steward has gone ‘missing’ from a hotel in Toronto, Canada, shortly after arriving from Lahore.

According to the PIA administration, the steward arrived in Toronto from Lahore aboard PK-798, the national airline’s flight, on Friday. Along with other crew members, he had been staying at a hotel in the Canadian city.

The mysterious disappearance of the PIA steward came to light when he failed to report for duty on a flight back to Pakistan. Concerned over his absence, the airline management and Canadian immigration authorities were immediately notified of the matter.

Notably, the steward is not the first PIA crew member to have gone missing in Canada. Previously, four flight stewards and air hostesses from the national airline have reportedly slipped away to seek citizenship in Canada.

Last year, another PIA steward was reported missing in Canada after flight PK-798 landed in Toronto. The airline spokesperson confirmed that he had boarded the flight from Islamabad as part of the aircraft crew.

PIA authorities have been vigilant in updating the Canadian immigration authority about such developments, as crew members obtain clearance under the General Declaration, and any incidents of missing personnel must be reported to the relevant authorities.