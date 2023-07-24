Fly Jinnah Launches Flights on New Domestic Route

Fly Jinnah has taken to the skies on a new route, linking Quetta and Islamabad with a convenient and efficient service.

As of July 23, the airline commenced its operations on this new route, offering passengers five weekly flights for easy connectivity between the two cities.

According to the airline’s spokesperson, the addition of the Quetta-Islamabad route presents travelers with a fresh opportunity to journey between these significant destinations hassle-free.

To ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience, Fly Jinnah will utilize modern Airbus A320 aircraft, renowned for their reliability and comfort.

Passengers flying with Fly Jinnah can expect more spacious seating arrangements than traditional economy cabins, enhancing their overall travel experience.

Furthermore, the airline takes pride in providing a personalized journey to its customers, aiming to make every passenger feel valued and well-cared for during their flight.

One highlight of the Fly Jinnah experience is the onboard Sky Cafe, which offers an enticing menu of delectable snacks, sandwiches, and other culinary delights.

The best part is that these delectable treats come at highly affordable prices, ensuring that travelers can enjoy a satisfying meal without burning a hole in their pockets.

Notably, Fly Jinnah operates flights connecting five major cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and now, Quetta.

By extending its services to this new route, the airline aims to enhance travel options for passengers and contribute to the country’s aviation industry’s growth.