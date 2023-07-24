Babar and Co. Give a Warm Welcome to the Emerging Asia Cup Winning Pakistan Shaheens [Video]

Pakistan Shaheens secured a 128-run win over India A in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, defending their title.

It is the second consecutive time that the Men in Green have won the Emerging Asia Cup title, as they also won the 2019 edition in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the national team, which is currently in Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series, welcomed the young squad of the Emerging Asia Cup in a hotel.

Stars welcome the champs 🤝🫂 Proud of the boys for winning the #ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup 🏆#BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/0Q8phZ7S2K — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 23, 2023

In a short video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on social media accounts, the national players can be seen congratulating the Shaheens after the final.

Shaheens’ captain, Mohammad Haris, in celebration of the win, cut a cake alongside the national red-ball team, which included all-format captain Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

While batting first, Shaheens put a handsome total of 353 runs on the board, thanks to a fighting century from Tayyab Tahir and fifties from Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub.

In response, the arch-rivals started well, scoring 64 runs in the opening partnership in the nine overs but later lost momentum and were bundled out for 224 runs.

Sufiyan Muqeem was the top performer with the ball, taking three wickets, while Arshad Iqbal, Mehran Mumtaz, and Mohammad Wasim took two wickets each.