Formula Electric Racing NUST Boasts Strong Showing at Formula Student UK 2023

The Formula Electric Racing-NUST (FERN) excelled once again at the renowned Formula Student (FS) UK 2023 competition at Silverstone Circuit.

FERN was the only representative of Pakistan as well as the entire South Asian region in the FS Class — an event where teams compete with the cars that they have designed and built.

With participation from over 100+ teams worldwide, FERN achieved commendable rankings across various events in the competition. The team secured the 5th position in the Cost Event out of 100+ teams. FERN was the only team in the South Asian region to become the finalist of the Cost Event.

The team also bagged 10th position in the Lap Time Simulations (LTS) event, and 41st in the design event. FERN also achieved 9th place In the Business Plan Presentation (BPP) event.

Overall, FERN came in at the 22nd position in the FSUK 2023 competition. The team garnered significant praise from the judges and the audiences for their strong showing at the event.