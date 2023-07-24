Two New Variants of MG HS Are Coming Soon

MG Pakistan aims to introduce two new variants of the HS Crossover SUV. The models will be Excite and 2.0 AWD, in a bid to further strengthen its market presence against its competitors.

MG shared this information while hosting a press tour last week. Also, as part of its expansion strategy, MG is eyeing the sedan segment, which currently holds 45% market share.

ALSO READ All-New Hyundai Santa Fe Spotted in a Parking Garage

General Manager Marketing Division, Asif Ahmed, expressed optimism about the potential of the sedan market and revealed that their first sedan offering might be the MG GT.

According to the details, the company has sold 15,000 MG HS units in the last two and a half years. Asif stated that, despite the prevailing economic situation, MG Motors remains positive about Pakistan’s automotive potential.

He noted that the Auto industry has always shown “V-type recovery in the past” and indicated a promising and prosperous market in the near future.

MG’s production plant has undergone a major expansion in a year. The company has invested $100 million investment, which reaffirms its dedication to the Pakistani Market, Asif stated.

ALSO READ Changan Launches New Tesla Model 3 Competitor

Currently, MG’s plant has an annual production capacity of 25,000 vehicles. However, due to the current economic challenges, the monthly output has been limited to 400 cars.

For now, the details regarding the launch of new variants, their features, and prices are unknown. Although, with their arrival, HS will likely become an even greater threat to other compact crossover SUVs.