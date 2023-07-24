KP Restarts Free Cancer Treatment After Nearly a Year

After a nearly year-long delay, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government has taken a significant step forward by announcing the resumption of free cancer treatment for patients in the province.

Commencing next week, cancer patients will once again have access to free medicines at the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), marking the initial phase of the program’s revival. This initiative aims to extend its reach, ultimately providing free medicines to 5,000 patients across the entire province.

An official from the health department affirmed that all necessary arrangements have been meticulously planned, acknowledging the department’s struggles in providing free medicines to cancer patients over the past year.

The delay in resuming the program was attributed to the procurement process initiated at the beginning of the last fiscal year. However, it was only in June of the fiscal year 2022-23 that the government released funds amounting to Rs. 275 million. Despite the challenges, the health department managed to clear its dues, with the remaining Rs. 34 million being surrendered.

As per official reports, 16 companies participated in the tendering process for the supply of medicines, out of which 14 qualified successfully. Consequently, the supply of medicines has commenced, and officials are conducting thorough inspections of the provided stock. All approved items will be promptly distributed to hospitals, starting from the upcoming week. The initial phase will focus on the Hayatabad Medical Complex, where the provision of free medicines will be reinstated.

Under this renewed program, cancer patients will be entitled to free medicines for one year, and the health department has already initiated the procurement process for the following year, ensuring continuous support for cancer patients.

The temporary disruption of the free cancer treatment program in the previous year posed significant hardships for economically disadvantaged patients. Among those affected, Gul Rukh Bibi, a 60-year-old resident of Kurram tribal district, faced insurmountable difficulties when the hospital repeatedly failed to provide her daughter’s cancer medication.

Since June, they had been seeking assistance at the Hayatabad Medical Complex, but their pleas went unanswered. The unavailability of medications severely dimmed their hopes of witnessing her daughter’s recovery, and it was heartbreaking for Gul Rukh Bibi to see her daughter’s health deteriorate.

Initially, travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic hindered access to medication for many patients. However, the situation worsened when the hospital ran out of essential medicines, leaving patients like Gul Rukh Bibi’s daughter without any lifeline. The government’s provision of free medicines had been their sole hope, as purchasing medication privately was financially unfeasible for them.

According to the HMC Oncology Department, the shortage of medicines persisted since June due to the government’s failure to allocate funds for cancer patients. Consequently, the approximately 9,000 patients registered with the department across K-P suffered greatly.

Beyond the registered patients, there are an additional 35,000 unregistered cancer patients throughout K-P. The statistics reveal that 56% of the total cancer patient population is female, while 44% are male, as per the oncology department.

