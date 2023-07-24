Police Sleeps as Gangs in Kacha Kidnap People Using Fake Car Ads

Criminal gangs from the Kacha areas are using creative ways to dupe unassuming individuals from around Pakistan.

According to a recent report from Dawn, outlaws and kidnappers in areas surrounding South Punjab’s Kacha villages are utilizing cheap car ads and honey traps to entice victims to the Punjab-Sindh border to kidnap them for ransom.

On June 26, a taxi driver from Rawalpindi, Arshad Mahmood, was abducted by the gang in Uba­uro, Sindh.

According to the details, Mahmood saw a Facebook ad for a cheap car in the area and decided to inspect it on-site before buying it. After reaching Ubauro, he told his son that he would arrive home late and uploaded his picture on WhatsApp.

After reaching the gang-controlled region, Mahmood lost contact with his family. Later, it was learned that he had been kidnapped and that the gang demanded Rs. 1 crore (Rs. 10 million) ransom at Daharki town.

The victim’s brother requested Sindh Police assistance at Ubauro on June 27. The authorities reportedly refused to help the victim. After a few days, Machka Police found Mahmood’s dead body in Kacha Ronti, district Rahim Yar Khan, on the border.

On June 10, the gang kidnapped two Pak Arab Refinery Company employees in Rajanpur within the Rojhan Mazari Police’s Jurisdiction. The authorities still haven’t been able to recover the abducted employees.

The report further highlights that the gangs are most active in Lund, Imrani, Shar, Mazari, Balachani, Lathani, Taighyani, Sikhani, Kosh, Kokani, Machhi, and Bannu.

Despite the frequent criminal activity in these areas, the state and the relevant authorities refuse to take action.