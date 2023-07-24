PMDC’s Refusal to Recognize Post-Graduate Degrees Ignites Controversy

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has sparked concerns due to its refusal to recognize Master of Philosophy (MPhil) and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) scholars in basic sciences from general universities.

This decision is in contrast to the stance of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on MPhil and Ph.D. degrees, jeopardizing the future of many doctors.

A critical shortage of Ph.D. teachers in basic sciences exists in Pakistan’s medical universities. Consequently, numerous doctors pursue their advanced degrees at general universities.

Before PMDC’s formation, PMC had clarified to various universities and medical colleges that MPhil and Ph.D. degrees were research-based and non-clinical, hence not requiring specialized training.

As a result, the authority to recognize and conduct examinations for these degrees rested with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and universities, not the PMC.

Hundreds of medical scholars enrolled in Ph.D. and MPhil programs at general universities, successfully obtaining their degrees. However, the recent refusal by PMDC has left their future hanging in the balance.

Surprisingly, PMDC made this decision without approval from its academic board, which includes the chairman of the Higher Education Commission and the president of the College of Physicians and Surgeons as members.

According to PMDC spokesperson Hina Shaukat, some universities have already halted MPhil programs in response to this development. Nevertheless, the council will make decisions regarding individuals who have already completed their MPhil or Ph.D. programs.

PMDC now requires at least three Ph.D. teachers to initiate a Ph.D. program. Consequently, universities that still need to register must apply for registration according to the PMDC Act.

HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar has said that the PMDC lacks the authority to dismiss the recognition of MPhil and Ph.D. qualifications as it lies with the commission. He firmly states that if PMDC refuses to recognize their universities’ credentials, they will reciprocate by not recognizing PMDC’s credentials. Dr. Mukhtar plans to discuss this issue with the PMDC president.