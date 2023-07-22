Punjab to Educate Schoolchildren Against Child Sexual Abuse

The government of Punjab has taken a significant stride against child sexual abuse by introducing education on the subject for schoolchildren across the province. This move comes as a response to the alarming rise in sexual abuse incidents involving children.

The Department of School Education has issued clear directives to educational authorities in all districts, emphasizing the utmost importance of educating students about this pressing issue. Teachers and school administrators have been instructed to conduct informative lectures aimed at preventing violence against children.

The program will include teaching children how to identify and avoid suspicious individuals, as well as how to handle cases of sexual harassment. Moreover, students will be actively encouraged to share any information regarding violence against children within the school environment.

Recent data from the Punjab home department revealed a concerning increase in child sexual abuse cases. Specifically, a report covering the period from January to June of this year exposed 1,390 cases of child abuse in the province.