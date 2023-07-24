UAE PM Gifts Horses to Little Iraqi Girl After Her Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral

Published Jul 24, 2023

Dubai’s Ruler and Prime Minister and Vice President of UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, came to the help of an 8-year-old horse rider, Lania Fakher, from Iraq with a heartfelt gift – a bunch of horses. 

This thoughtful act came after Lania’s horse tragically passed away. Over the last weekend, a heart-rending video of Lania mourning her horse, Jasno, went viral over social media, touching hearts worldwide.

Jasno was not just any horse for her. It was a special gift from her father when she was only 5 years old.

In the video, a teary-eyed Lania shared her battle to save Jasno’s life. She did not shy away from trying her best to nurse him back to health, despite medical professionals advising otherwise.

To her, Jasno was more than a pet – her best friend – and she stated that she would never forget about it.

But the story does not end with the gift of horses. Sheikh Mohammed went a step further. He announced plans to build an equestrian center – a place where Lania could enhance her jockey skills. 

Plus, the center would serve as a hub where other kids can learn to ride, making this a gift not just for Lania but for many more young horse enthusiasts.

