Saudi Club Al-Hilal Offers Jaw-Dropping €300 Million Offer to PSG for Kylian Mbappe

Al-Hilal, one of the Saudi Pro League clubs, has reportedly made a jaw-dropping offer of €300 Million to Paris Saint-Germain for World Cup winner, Kylian Mbappe.

The proposed deal amounts to a staggering €700m for a one-year contract, and it includes a release clause exclusively reserved for Real Madrid after the first year.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the 24-year-old French forward finds himself entangled in a contract dispute with PSG, having refused to sign an extension.

This has led to speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid, with the owner of PSG adamant that they will sell him if no agreement is reached.

It was reported that the French champions are willing to accept a transfer fee lower than the £155m they initially paid to Monaco back in 2017 to avoid losing him for free.

It is pertinent to mention here that Paris Saint-Germain reportedly offered Kylian Mbappe a mind-boggling 10-year deal worth $1.11 billion.

The proposed deal, if accepted by the football sensation, would smash all existing records, making it the highest-paid sports contract in the history of football.

Such a sum would place Mbappe at the pinnacle of the Forbes list as the highest-paid athlete annually, cementing his financial legacy for years to come.

Chairman of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, expressed his disappointment, asserting that the club expects Mbappe to honor their verbal agreement and not leave for free.