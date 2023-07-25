Banks to Remain Closed for 3 Days on Ashura

Banks will remain closed for three days as the Ashura holidays announced by the government have coincided with Sunday.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 28th to 29th July, 2023 (Friday to Saturday) being public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1445 A.H),” the central bank said in a notification earlier today.

Last week, the federal government officially notified holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th and 10th Muharram). According to the official notification, 28 and 29 July (Friday and Saturday) will be observed as public holidays on account of the 9th and 10th Muharram.

Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram, will be observed on Saturday, July 29.