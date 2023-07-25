Etihad Airways Named the Most Punctual Airline in the Middle East

Etihad Airways has topped the charts as the most punctual airline in the Middle East and as one of the fastest worldwide, according to recent data from the international aviation research group, OAG.

From January to June 2023, Etihad clocked in an impressive on-time arrival score. A stunning 83.4 percent of its flights landed within 15 minutes of the expected time.

In its mid-year 2023 Punctuality League ratings, OAG singled out Etihad as one of the rare airlines in the Middle East to consistently keep its on-time arrival performance above 80 percent.

The airline also keeps its flight cancellations to a minimum compared to other global carriers.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Etihad’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), highlighted this achievement as a significant step for the airline. He stated that it speaks volumes about Etihad’s dedication to running a dependable operation while always looking for innovative ways to improve.

Al Bulooki also revealed that about four million passengers are expected to fly with Etihad during summer via its hub, the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

OAG defines on-time performance (OTP) as a flight that arrives within 15 minutes of its scheduled time. It is a standard metric in the airline industry.

Here are the top five most punctual airlines in the Middle East, according to OAG’s rankings: