Etihad Airways Named the Most Punctual Airline in the Middle East

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jul 25, 2023 | 4:35 pm

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Etihad Airways has topped the charts as the most punctual airline in the Middle East and as one of the fastest worldwide, according to recent data from the international aviation research group, OAG.

From January to June 2023, Etihad clocked in an impressive on-time arrival score. A stunning 83.4 percent of its flights landed within 15 minutes of the expected time.

ALSO READ

In its mid-year 2023 Punctuality League ratings, OAG singled out Etihad as one of the rare airlines in the Middle East to consistently keep its on-time arrival performance above 80 percent.

The airline also keeps its flight cancellations to a minimum compared to other global carriers.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Etihad’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), highlighted this achievement as a significant step for the airline. He stated that it speaks volumes about Etihad’s dedication to running a dependable operation while always looking for innovative ways to improve.

ALSO READ

Al Bulooki also revealed that about four million passengers are expected to fly with Etihad during summer via its hub, the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

OAG defines on-time performance (OTP) as a flight that arrives within 15 minutes of its scheduled time. It is a standard metric in the airline industry.

Here are the top five most punctual airlines in the Middle East, according to OAG’s rankings:

Ranking Airline OTP
1 Etihad Airways 81.14%
2 Emirates 81.13%
3 Gulf Air 79.92%
4 Qatar Airways 77.50%
5 Flynas 68.25%

 

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

WI Keeper Joshua’s Mother Has a Cute Fan Moment With Virat Kohli
Read more in lens

proproperty

Devastating Cylinder Blast in Rawalpindi’s Bahria Town Leaves Five Dead
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>