Pakistani Sprinter Finally Gets Her Gifted Shoes After Tax Issue Resolved

Pakistani athlete, Sahib e Asra, has thanked the media and fans for raising their voices to help her receive her gifted spikes without paying hefty taxes.

While speaking to the media, the 26-year-old sprinter said that the issue of taxes over the pair of imported spikes has been resolved, and she has received the spikes. She revealed that she received the spikes without paying the heavy tax imposed earlier.

I have received the spikes from customs without paying heavy tax. I'm very thankful to the people from Pakistan customs who helped to realise my spikes also i want to thanks to geo news & Faizan Lakhani & everyone who raised voice on social media for me.

Keep supporting 💯.

Earlier this week, Sahib e Asra found herself entangled in an unexpected tax dilemma when she received a pair of imported spikes as a generous gift.

According to media reports, the spikes, valued at Rs. 55,000, were a much-needed aid for the athlete to help her resume training after her previous pair had worn out.

However, Asra was asked by the courier company to pay a staggering Rs. 68,000 in taxes imposed by authorities as a compulsory levy on imported items.

Asra represented Pakistan at the 13th South Asian Games in 2019, winning three medals: a bronze in 400m, and silver and bronze in 400m and 100m, respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sahib e Asra also recently clinched two gold medals in the 34th National Games.