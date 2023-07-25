FBR Officials Host Farewell Dinner for Outgoing Chairman Asim Ahmad

Officers of the Inland Revenue Service Islamabad/Rawalpindi Region hosted a farewell dinner in honor of Asim Ahmad, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The ceremony was attended by Members of Board, Chief Commissioners of Islamabad/Rawalpindi field formations, Director Generals of Intelligence and Investigation IR and Customs, DG Internal audit, Commissioners and officers of Inland Revenue of Islamabad/Rawalpindi Region.

The speakers on the occasion paid huge tribute to Asim Ahmad for his career. Senior Officers of the Board and field formations lauded the achievements of Chairman FBR and acknowledged the revenue targets during his tenure despite the challenging economic conditions.

Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad in his address lauded the performance of the officers which resulted in the achievement of improved collection of revenues. He emphasized the role of FBR as an institution by stating that only a strong, motivated, and resourceful FBR has the potential to bring the country out of its economic woes.

Asim Ahmad shared his experiences with the officers of FBR and advised the young officers to work to their full potential as they are the real assets of this country.