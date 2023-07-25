FIA Seizes Non-Custom Paid Iranian Tiles in Gujranwala

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 25, 2023 | 9:18 pm

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has seized non-custom paid Iranian tiles from the outskirts of Gujranwala.

According to details, FIA has registered an FIR against a Customs official, the tile store owner, under the Custom Act, 1969 on the allegation that the incriminated official was allegedly involved in colluding with the smugglers and in facilitating the smuggling of seized tiles.

Reportedly, FIA also plans to determine the possible collusion of other senior Customs officials in alleged smuggling during its investigation. According to the FIR, FIA received information that a person was carrying non-custom paid smuggled tiles on a vehicle from Quetta to Gujranwala that were to be supplied to different godowns near Gujranwala bypass.

The FIA team obtained permission from the senior civil judge and conducted a raid at the Gujranwala tiles ceramics market where the truck loaded with smuggled tiles was found and seized. The driver claimed that he carried the non-custom paid Iranian tiles from Quetta and passed every Customs check post on his way by giving officials bribes.

After the raid, FIA seized 232 packets of non-custom paid Iranian tiles as well as the truck which carried the smuggled goods. The FIR registered by the FIA states that the national exchequer is suffering a loss worth millions of rupees every day due to the smuggling of Iranian tiles.

