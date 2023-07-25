Indian Captain Harmanpreet Gets the Treatment She Deserved From ICC

Indian women’s team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, will face suspension for the next two matches for violating the ICC Code of Conduct and bagging four demerit points after losing to Bangladesh.

During the recent ICC Women’s Championship series against Bangladesh, Harmanpreet Kaur, the skipper of the India women’s cricket team, has been handed a two-match suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct on two separate occasions.

ALSO READ Exposing the Malicious Propaganda by ‘Journalists’ Against Overseas Pakistani Footballers

The first incident unfolded in Dhaka during the third match of the series when Kaur exhibited her frustration following her dismissal. After being declared caught at slip, she vented her disapproval by striking the wickets with her bat. This act resulted in a Level 2 offense, with Kaur fined half of her match fee and three demerit points added to her disciplinary record.

The second violation occurred during the post-match presentation ceremony, where the Indian captain openly criticized the umpiring decisions made during the game. For this instance, Kaur was fined a quarter of her match fee, constituting a Level 1 offense.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Schedule for U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers Announced

Acknowledging her mistakes, Harmanpreet Kaur admitted to both breaches of the Code of Conduct and accepted the penalties proposed by Akhtar Ahmed of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees. With a total of four demerit points accumulated, Kaur will now serve a suspension from participating in the next two international matches. The suspension will be in effect for either one Test match or two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) or Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), depending on the team’s schedule.