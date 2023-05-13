Social Media Still Blocked as PTA Yet to Receive Unblocking Instructions

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has restored mobile internet services for most parts of the country (except a few sensitive areas), but social media platforms including Twitter, and YouTube are still inaccessible to Pakistani users.

The news comes from a PTA spokesperson who revealed to ProPakistani that some social media platforms are still banned, but users should be able to access WhatsApp.

As per the spokesperson, PTA is yet to get any instructions from the Ministry of Interior for the restoration of social media platforms.

Mobile internet is still fully blocked in some sensitive areas around the country, they added.

The apps were blocked on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs shortly after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested.

Mobile internet services were completely blocked following the arrest while most fixed broadband internet services continued to work with the exception of social media platforms.

The PTA official added that a decision to revoke the ban will soon be taken upon instructions from the federal government.

On possible closure of data services in the near future, the PTA said that no instructions have yet been received regarding the internet shutdown on Monday.