Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls Below Rs. 225,000 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan decreased slightly on Tuesday to fall below the Rs. 225,000 per tola barrier.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 800 per tola to Rs. 224,500 while the price of 10 grams jumped by Rs. 685 to close at Rs. 192,473.

The price of gold had registered an increase of Rs. 9,600 per tola during the last week. On Monday, the new week started with an increase of Rs. 2,500 per tola in the price of the precious metal.

From an all-time high of Rs. 240,000 per tola on May 10, the price of the precious metal fell to Rs. 204,000 per tola on July 12. However, in the past two weeks, the price has risen significantly.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.1 percent to $1,956.77 per ounce by 1148 GMT, while the US gold futures were down 0.2 percent to $1,958.20.